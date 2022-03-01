NEW YORK (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man who was caught on camera attacking a woman with human feces in New York’s Bronx borough.

A surveillance video shows the suspect inside the subway station at E. 241 Street around 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 21, before he approaches a 43-year-old woman sitting on a bench and struck her in the face and the back of her head with human feces, according to the New York Police Department.

Police announced Monday that the suspect had been arrested and charged with the crime.

No additional information was immediately available.

UPDATE: The individual below has been arrested and charged for this crime. https://t.co/4qxeH6Ll5b — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 1, 2022

