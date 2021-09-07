SLIDELL, La. (WHDH) — Police arrested a man after a video showed him pretending to get hit by a car in Slidell, Louisiana on Friday afternoon.

Arthur Bates, Jr., 47, is facing a charge of falsifying a police report, according to Slidell police.

Officers responded to a 911 call from Bates who reported he had been injured after getting struck by a Tesla on Fremaux Avenue around 4 p.m., police said.

He went on to say that the Tesla backed into him, causing him to fall to the pavement as the driver fled from the scene, police added.

Bates allegedly complained of back, leg, and neck injuries, resulting in an ambulance and fire truck responding to the location.

Officers later found the Tesla and spoke to the driver, who said that Bates had intentionally jumped behind his vehicle and staged the accident, according to police.

Telsa records all footage from their cameras and captured video that apparently showed Bates staging the entire event.

Police say that the Tesla outsmarted Bates, who allegedly admitted to fabricating the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)