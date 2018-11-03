Man arrested after wandering into home in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested after wandering into a home in Chelsea and being caught on camera by the resident.

Adriana Rice was putting her 15-month-old son down for a nap when she received an alert about an intruder in her home on her phone.

“I went straight to the cameras to see who it was and I saw there was a big guy walking into the house,” Rice said. “I looked around me to see what I could grab but there was nothing to grab.”

Rice then confronted the intruder, asking him why he was entering her home. The man told Rice that the door was open, prompting him to come inside and make sure everything was OK. Rice said the door was not open.

“All I was thinking of was my son,” Rice said. “I was really, really scared for my son especially.”

The intruder persisted as Rice followed him out, shut the door, and called the police.

“Nothing like that has happened, ever,” Rice said. “I had a hard time sleeping last night.”

Chelsea police later found and arrested the intruder, whose name has not been released.

“I just hope it doesn’t happen to anyone again.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)