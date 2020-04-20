Man arrested at gunpoint after allegedly throwing rocks at Worcester building, police officer

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man at gunpoint after he threw rocks at a building and an officer in Worcester Monday, officials said.

An officer responding to a report of a man throwing rocks at a building at 195 Park Ave. at 8:15 a.m. found Tommy Huynh, 30, of Worcester, still hurling rocks, police said. Huynh allegedly started throwing rocks at the officer when he was told to stop, and when the officer used a Taser it had no effect on him, according to police.

Huynh continued to throw rocks at the officer, striking him in the arm, and the officer drew his firearm and told him to drop his rocks, police said. A witness allegedly tackled Huynh from behind and police arrested him.

He was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of property and two counts of vandalism.

The officer was not seriously injured.

