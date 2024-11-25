BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting in Brockton.

A 54-year-old man was found shot at a home on Pleasant Street on Friday.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said a man from Boston was taken into custody and is now facing murder charges.

He will appear in court later today.

A woman was also arrested and is charged with conspiracy.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

