BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting in Brockton.
A 54-year-old man was found shot at a home on Pleasant Street on Friday.
The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said a man from Boston was taken into custody and is now facing murder charges.
He will appear in court later today.
A woman was also arrested and is charged with conspiracy.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
