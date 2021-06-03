BREWER, Maine (AP) — A 36-year-old Maine man was arrested and charged with manslaughter on Thursday in connection with the death of his infant son.

Police said Ronald Harding of Brewer was charged in the death of the 6-week-old boy. Harding called 911 on May 31 to report that his son was not breathing. An autopsy later performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner found the infant died from inflicted injuries, police said.

Police said Harding was arrested at the Brewer Police Department and later taken to the Penobscot County Jail. It wasn’t clear on Thursday if he was represented by an attorney.

