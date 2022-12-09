RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - An altercation near a Randolph restaurant left one man in critical condition and another under arrest early Friday morning.

Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag said it was around 2 a.m. when a sergeant on patrol saw two men fighting near the parking lot of Flames Restaurant on N. Main Street.

One of the men ran off as the sergeant approached, according to Marag, while the other, a 45-year-old Randolph resident, remained and needed medical attention after suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The party that allegedly ran, later identified as 42-year-old Steve Antiro Lopes, 42, was soon located, as well as a weapon near the site of the stabbing.

Lopes, also a resident of Randolph, was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. According to a press release, he was scheduled to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on Friday.

Marag said his department is still investigating what led up to the stabbing. He also commended the work of Sgt. Scott Sherman, the sergreant who initially responded.

“Sgt. Sherman’s keen observation skills while on patrol this morning resulted in the discovery of this incident as it was ongoing, which helped ensure that the victim immediately received treatment for his injuries, as well as allowed officers to quickly arrest the suspect,” Chief Marag said.

According to the police department, the stabbing victim remained in critical condition as of midday on Friday.

