SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old man was arrested after two armed robbery attempts in Salem Friday night, police said.

At around 8:47 p.m., Salem police said a man unsuccessfully tried to rob a couple at knifepoint at the intersection of Dow and Park streets.

The suspect then ran to another man a short distance away and tried to rob him at knifepoint too, according to the Salem Police Department.

The man struggled with the suspect before nearby family members came to help, police said. A man and woman sustained “superficial wounds” during the struggle with the knife.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect, identified as Eric Mackie, of Salem, was being held down by the man, police said.

Mackie was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, attempt to commit a crime (robbery), armed assault to rob, assault with a dangerous weapon, and violation of a city knife ordinance.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)