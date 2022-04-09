REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Revere on Friday night, according to police.

Officers were called to the scene on Broadway and Fernwood Avenue because a man was standing in the middle of the road, one witness said. When they responded, authorities say the suspect was waving a gun and then opened fire on them when they tried to get closer to him.

The suspect suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to an area hospital.

Police say this is an isolated incident and state police are assisting in the investigation.

“We don’t know what led to his behavior before the officers arrived, but they responded to him acting erratically in the street,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. “We will investigate this officer-involved shooting like we do every case, thoroughly.”

Two police officers were also taken to the hospital for emotional distress.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)