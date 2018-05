BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Brookline police have arrested a man accused of assaulting a child on a playground earlier this week.

The man, whose name has not been released, was wanted in connection with the incident that happened Monday in Brookline Village.

He faces the charge of aggravated assault and battery.

No additional details were immediately available.

