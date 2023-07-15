SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A man was arrested in connection with a murder outside of a Walmart in Somersworth, N.H. on Friday, officials said.

52-year-old Brian Roberge of Somersworth, N.H. was charged with one count of second-degree murder for allegedly beating 79-year-old Jan VanTassel of Center Ossipee, N.H.

Police responded to the Walmart on Waltons Way around 11:20 p.m. Friday to reports of an assault and found VanTassel unresponsive with head and facial injuries. He was announced dead at the scene.

Roberge will appear in court Monday in the Strafford County Superior Court.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)