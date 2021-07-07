NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police arrested a man accused of exposing his genitals to another person at a park in Nashua, New Hampshire on Tuesday evening.

Donald Lemay, 67, of Nashua, exposed himself at Greely Park around 5:30 p.m., according to Nashua police.

He was later located and arrested on a charge of indecent exposure and lewdness.

Lemay’s charge was upgraded to a Class B felony after authorities say they leaned he had a prior conviction for an equivalent offense in Massachusetts.

No additional information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at (603)-589-1665.

