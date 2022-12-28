BOSTON (WHDH) - A 48-year-old man from Boston is facing multiple charges after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman on a bus, according to MBTA Transit Police.

Officers first responded around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday after police said a concerned citizen came forward, reporting that a man had exposed himself to a young woman while on a Route 15 bus.

The victim and a witness were found soon after when police headed out in the direction of the bus. From there, officers learned that while traveling into Nubian Square, a man made “inappropriate and aggressive sexual comments to an 18-year-old female” and “exposed his genitals to her” onboard the bus.

Transit Police also said he allegedly tried to grab the victim’s phone when she attempted to contact her mother, but was unsuccessful.

With a description of the suspect, officers later found and approached Carlos Pires, 48, on Roxbury Street at Shawmut Avenue.

Pires proceeded to make “disparaging comments about women” and the victim, according to police, before stating “Now arrest me.”

Pires was, in turn, arrested and charged with:

Annoying and Accosting Persons

Threat(s) to Commit a Crime

Disorderly Conduct

Attempted Unarmed Robbery

On the department’s website, officials detailed how officers have had encounters with Pires in the past that were “relative to his alleged behavior directed towards women,” and that authorities were seeking criminal charges “as a result thereof.” The department said the additional charges were pending.

