Man arrested for allegedly hitting Alex Cora with full can of beer during Red Sox parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Sandwich man is facing several charges after he allegedly hit Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora with a thrown beer during the team’s World Series victory Parade on Wednesday.

Detectives who saw Patrick Connolly hit Cora with the projectile as he passed by in a Duck Boat on Boylston Street around 11:40 a.m. found him holding a Natural Light beer can and placed him under arrest, according to court documents.

Connolly told detectives, “I love Cora. I didn’t mean to hit him,” the documents said.

Cora was not injured in the incident.

As Connolly was being booked, he allegedly said, “That was stupid. I wasn’t trying to hit Cora.”

Connolly is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Wednesday on charges including assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

Video shared with 7News shows Cora being hit with what appears to be an open beer can.

Whoever threw a beer on #MyManager Alex Cora is a POS and ya moms a hoe! #RedSoxParade pic.twitter.com/Mqmp53201R — Bo Tilly ✌🏽 (@BoTilly) October 31, 2018

19-year-old Patrick Connolly from Sandwich is charged with throwing a beer can at the Red Sox parade striking Sox manager Alex Cora on a duck boat pic.twitter.com/um7Yam40hv — Brandon Gunnoe (@Brandon_Gunnoe) October 31, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)