Man arrested for allegedly hitting Alex Cora with full can of beer during Red Sox parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Sandwich man is facing several charges after he allegedly hit Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora with a thrown beer during the team’s World Series victory Parade on Wednesday.
Detectives who saw Patrick Connolly hit Cora with the projectile as he passed by in a Duck Boat on Boylston Street around 11:40 a.m. found him holding a Natural Light beer can and placed him under arrest, according to court documents.
Connolly told detectives, “I love Cora. I didn’t mean to hit him,” the documents said.
Cora was not injured in the incident.
As Connolly was being booked, he allegedly said, “That was stupid. I wasn’t trying to hit Cora.”
Connolly is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Wednesday on charges including assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and being a minor in possession of alcohol.
Video shared with 7News shows Cora being hit with what appears to be an open beer can.
