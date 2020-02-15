Man arrested for allegedly kicking a service dog at South Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Quincy man was arrested Wednesday after police say he allegedly kicked a female’s service dog.

Officers patrolling South Station around 4:40 p.m. were approached by a female who said a man had just kicked her service dog in the head and said “Get that F****** dog out of my way,” according to transit police.

Officers later found a suspect matching the description of the man sitting on a bench on the outbound platform eating food, police said.

William Bagen, 43, was taken to the female who was able to positively identify him, according to police.

Bagen was arrested and transported to transit police headquarters for cruelty to animals, police said.

