HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested for allegedly setting a vehicle on fire in Holyoke on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported vehicle fire in the area of Race and Spring streets around 6:50 p.m. found a Honda Pilot engulfed in flames.

Firefighters put out the vehicle fire as investigating officers spoke with residents about the blaze.

Subsequently, Reinaldo Andino, 32, of Holyoke, was placed under arrest on a charge of burning a motor vehicle, according to Holyoke police.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)