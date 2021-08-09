MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man who allegedly tried getting into vehicles at an auto dealership in Manchester, New Hampshire early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of someone attempting to get into vehicles in the AutoFair Honda lot on Keller Street around 1:30 a.m. learned that the security service the business uses had a live feed and was monitoring the movements of a man who had entered the lot, according to Manchester police.

The suspect allegedly ran when he saw police and ignored their commands to stop.

A brief foot pursuit ensued before officers caught up to the suspect, identified as Randall Francis, 42, of Bedford, and took him into custody, police said.

Officers checking out the scene saw a Honda CRV with the plastic covering beneath the steering column removed and wires unplugged, consistent with an attempt to steal a motor vehicle, police added.

At Manchester police headquarters, authorities say officers found a plastic bag of suspected methamphetamine on Francis.

This was the third time Francis was arrested in less than a month.

Francis had been arrested last Thursday on a drug charge and resisting arrest and had been out on bail at the time of Monday’s incident, according to police.

He had also been arrested on July 17 and charged with theft and falsifying evidence, police said.

Francis is now facing charges of possession of a controlled drug, theft by unauthorized taking, possession of burglary tools, loitering and prowling, and resisting arrest.

He is slated to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court — North.

