YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested in connection with an attempted sexual assault on a 5-year-old child at a park in South Yarmouth Tuesday night, police said.

Ryan Evans, of South Yarmouth, was taken into custody after he allegedly lured a child behind the restrooms during a soccer game at Peter Homer Park. The child screamed, scaring Evans away, according to the Yarmouth Police Department. Witnesses said they saw him leave on an electric bicycle.

Shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to the scene and emergency crews checked the child for any possible injuries, police said. Police officers canvassed the area, looking for Evans in nearby neighborhoods, parks, businesses, and bicycle paths.

“While officers were conducting area checks, tips from social media began to come in,” Yarmouth police said in a statement.

Plain-clothed officers and multiple bicycle patrol units were deployed Tuesday night and Wednesday, according to police.

On Wednesday, just before 7 p.m., police pulled Evans over and arrested him.

Yarmouth officers are “familiar with Evans and had dealings with him in the past,” police said. In 2021, Evans was charged with unarmed burglary and assault, assault to rape a child, assault and battery, and destruction of property and larceny.

Evans is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Barnstable District Court.

