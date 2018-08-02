Man arrested for brandishing gun outside a Lawrence Wendy’s

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested Thursday for brandishing a gun outside a Wendy’s in Lawrence, police say.

Officers responded to 55 Hampshire St. about 12 p.m. where a landscaping contractor working on the restaurant property told police that while he was using a leaf blower, some grass clippings blew into the air and onto a black Acura sedan, according to a press release issued Thursday by the Lawrence Police Department.

Police say the operator of the Acura became angry when he noticed the grass on his car, and after a verbal confrontation, he lifted up his shirt and brandished a firearm that was tucked into his waistband.

Officers, who had a description of the vehicle and suspect, located the Acura in the area of Union and Summer streets.

The operator of the Acura, Franklin Mauel Laras, 21, of Lawrence, was taken into custody without incident.

Laras will be arraigned Friday in Lawrence District Court, charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and other firearm-related charges.

