Man arrested for double stabbing in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A man was arrested for stabbing two people Tuesday night in Worcester.

Police responding to a call about 6:40 p.m. for reports of a stabbing in the area of City Hall received information from a witness that someone involved in the stabbing was at 4 Front St., according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Worcester Police Department.

Officers located a victim, a 32-year-old Worcester man, who described a suspect who had just fled south on Main St. The victim said that he had been stabbed in the upper chest area. His injuries were superficial. Officers were told that the same suspect had committed a second stabbing.

Police then tracked down David Burgos, 35, near the YMCA on Main Street.

A witness identified Burgos, and he was placed under arrest, according to police.

Police say the second victim was stabbed in the neck and was taken to a local hospital.

Burgos was charged with two counts of armed assault to murder and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He will be arraigned in Worcester District Court.

