BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who allegedly raped someone near the Boston University medical campus is due to be arraigned Thursday in Boston Municipal Court.

Edwin Fantauzzi, 33, will head to two different divisions of the court, first in Roxbury to face a charge of resisting arrest, then to the Central Division of the court to face rape and other charges.

As the officers were placing the Lawrence man in custody Wednesday, they said they believed he ingested a small quantity of an unknown, white, powdery substance. Out of an abundance of caution, he was transported to a local area hospital for treatment and evaluation and will be booked on rape, assault with intent to rape and assault and battery upon his release.

Police are also investigating a possible connection between Fantauzzi, a Level 3 sex offender, and a string of other alarming incidents that have been occurring on campus.

He was arrested in New Jersey in 2018, where he went by the name Roberto Santiago. He allegedly attacked a child in Roxbury and was charged with intent to rape a child.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)