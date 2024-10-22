BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was arrested Monday for alleged inappropriate behavior on a Boston-bound flight originating from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Krishna Kunapuli, 39, of India, was arrested and charged with lewd, decent, and obscene acts while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the U.S.

According to the charging documents, “Kunapuli allegedly made unwanted sexual advances toward a female passenger on board an Etihad Airlines flight, including touching her hair and taking pictures of her without her permission”.

A crew member intervened and he returned to his seat, but his interactions with the flight crew did not end there.

“It is alleged that, later in the flight, two male passengers seated near Kunapuli noticed Kunapuli masturbating under a blanket and, at times, with his penis fully exposed,” Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy’s office said. “One of the passengers reported this conduct to a flight attendant who intervened and alerted law enforcement.”

Kunapuli is expected to appear federal court in Boston on Tuesday.

