Man arrested for hit-and-run in Boston that injured a pedestrian

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been arrested on several charges for allegedly striking a pedestrian with a car, fleeing the scene and then leading officers on a foot chase.

Police say a 31-year-old man, whose name they have not released, was speeding before hitting a pedestrian in the neighborhood of Dorchester on Friday night.

He left the scene, and the victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are life-threatening.

The man crashed into three parked vehicles soon after, and tried to flee on foot. He discarded a loaded firearm on the way.

He will be arraigned for illegal possession of a firearm, driving while intoxicated, and other charges at Dorchester District Court on Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)