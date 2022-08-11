MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 34-year-old man was arrested in Manchester for arson, the city’s police announced.

On August 8, Manchester Police and Fire responded to a first-floor apartment fire on Second Street. The fire caused extensive damage in its living room. Although no one was in the apartment at the time, but tenants from several surrounding apartments evacuated.

The Manchester Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshal and the Police Department’s Arson Investigator determined that the fire was intentionally set.

Police charged Edgardo Pacheco with Arson, a felony offense, and arrested him on August 11.

No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)