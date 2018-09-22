Man arrested in rash of vehicle break-ins in Pelham, NH

PELHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Pelham man was arrested in connection with a rash of vehicle break-ins in Pelham, New Hampshire on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported vehicle break-in on Atwood Road about 7:24 a.m. found a vehicle that had been broken into overnight and had several items stolen, according to Pelham police.

Throughout the morning, police responded to more than 10 similar thefts in the area.

When a resident called to report a suspicious person dressed in black clothing in the area of Dutton Road, James Freeman, 51, was arrested after he was allegedly found to be in possession of numerous items that had been reported stolen.

Freeman was arrested on a charge of receiving stolen property and is awaiting bail.

