Man arrested for stabbing in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 32-year-old man was arrested Thursday for a recent stabbing in Fall River, police say.

Allen Weeks turned himself into Fall River police July 12 and was charged with assault and battery by dangerous weapon after he allegedly stabbed another man about 6 p.m. Sunday, July 8, according to a press release from the department.

Police were dispatched to “Tent City” on Brayton Avenue Sunday in regards to a possible stabbing. An investigation revealed three men were fishing when they went into looking for wood for a campfire. Police say when they took wood from the Tent City area, a 33-year-old resident, whose name was not released, became angry and confronted the three fishermen and told them to leave.

He threw an ax at the fishermen, which started a fight, according to police. During the fight, the 33-year-old male was stabbed in the chest. He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)