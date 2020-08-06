Man arrested for vandalizing Worcester temple and Jewish Community Center

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man is under arrest after police say he was caught breaking into a local temple on Thursday following reports of vandalism at a nearby Jewish Community Center.

Officers responding to a report of a man screaming at parents and children at a JCC camp drop-off line just after 8:45 a.m. were told that the man was kicking the Star of David and pulling up lawn signs in a fit of rage, police said.

A description of his vehicle was given to police and officers located it at Temple Emmanuel Sinai on Salisbury Street as the investigated a reported break-in there, officials said.

An investigation determined that Kyle Wood, 28, had broken into the the temple the night before, police said.

Broken windows and other damages to the temple had be reported to police, officials said.

Wood is being charged with breaking and entering in the daytime and vandalism, according to police. He is expected to be arraigned in Worcester District Court on additional charges.

