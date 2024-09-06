BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities arrested a 28-year-old Dorchester man in Brockton Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting last month, officials announced.

The shooting happened near 10 p.m. on Aug. 24 in the area of Fenelon Street and Washington Street in Dorchester.

Boston police said officers responded and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. Crews brought the man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and he was later pronounced dead.

Police identified the man who died as Jashun Cooley, 38, of Roxbury.

In an update Friday morning, Boston police said officers worked alongside Massachusetts State Police, Brockton police, and US Marshals Service personnel to arrest Joseph Ruggs in connection with the shooting.

Authorities took Ruggs into custody near 8:45 p.m. Thursday. He is now facing charges including murder, unlawful possession of ammunition without an FID card, carrying a firearm without a license, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

Police did not say when and where Ruggs will be arraigned.

