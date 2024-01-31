CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with a double stabbing in Cambridge earlier this month has been taken into custody on two counts assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said.

Joshua Barreau, 23, of Lowell, has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 4 stabbing outside of The Halal Guys restaurant on White Street that left both victims with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Cambridge police.

Barreau was arrested after his image was seen on nearby surveillance cameras.

No additional information was immediately available.

