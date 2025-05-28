BOSTON (WHDH) - The suspect wanted in connection to an attempted kidnapping has been arrested, according to Boston police.

Police say Adam McCree was wanted for an attempted kidnapping and assault and battery after an incident Sunday morning in South Boston.

McCree was arrested in New York by members of the U.S. Marshals Service and Fugitive Task Force.

Police say McCree was wanted on several other warrants out of Boston and New York.

