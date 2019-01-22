LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man arrested in connection with the death of an 11-year-old Haverhill girl is set to face a judge Tuesday.

Miguel Rivera, 58, was arrested early Saturday morning on charges of permitting substantial bodily injury to a child and misleading a police investigation stemming from the Dec. 15 death of Precious Wallaces, according to the Essex DA’s Office.

Emergency crews responding to a medical call at a rooming house on Jackson Street rushed Wallaces from a family friend’s home to Lawrence General Hospital before transferring her by medical helicopter to Tufts Medical Center, where she died the following Tuesday.

Medical Examiners have conducted an autopsy on Wallaces but have not yet ruled on the cause of her death.

Rivera is being held on $1 million cash bail pending his arraignment in Lawrence District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)