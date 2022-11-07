DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police Monday made an arrest in connection to one of the several shootings from Sunday night.

Investigation into the incident led detectives to arrest Aquan Hudson, 24, of Brockton, police said. Hudson was charged with Armed Assault with intent to Murder, Assault and Battery Dangerous Weapon, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

At about 9:40 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to 92 Westview Street in Dorchester where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where his injuries were originally considered life-threatening, but he is expected to survive.

Officers Arrest Suspect in Connection to a Non-Fatal Shooting That Happened in the Area of 92 Westview Street In Dorchester https://t.co/T0juynJCgS pic.twitter.com/frzBbT8BjN — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) November 7, 2022

Police Commissioner Michael Cox announced Sunday afternoon there would be an increased police presence in the most affected areas.

“We have an academy class that just graduated out very recently,” Cox said. “So the 100+ officers we just gained, we are going to use a good portion of those numbers to make sure that we have officers walking in certain areas of the city that are more impacted by this recent uptick in violence.”

“Right now we need to have a presence in certain areas, to make people feel safe,” Cox said.

Mayor Michelle Wu spoke as well, and thanked city workers and first responders for their efforts. She also spoke of her confidence in ongoing efforts toward public safety.

“We see how hard of a night our city went through yesterday evening,” Wu said. “Even as Boston’s community partnerships and community policing strategies and research and on-the-ground hard work continue to pay off, overall, the statistics year after year continue to show Boston on the decline in terms of our public safety incidents.”

Hudson is being held without bail and will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

No arrests have been made in the Mattapan double shooting, or the Hyde Park triple shooting, but police said the investigations are ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)