PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A 36-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly burglarizing two homes in Pelham, New Hampshire.

Justin Spencer of Manchester, New Hampshire, was taken into custody after coming face-to-face with a 21-year-old in his family home on May Lane. John Ourofino said he heard someone rummaging through the house before his bedroom door opened.

Ourofino said he then ran into the bathroom and called 911 around 4:45 p.m Tuesday afternoon.

“I didn’t know if he was still there in front of my door so I just went there after I stopped hearing noises,” Ourofino said.

Police escorted Ourofino out of his home, but the intruder had fled the home before officers arrived.

“Scary and in shock,” Ourofino said. “After when the cops got me out of the house, I was nervous, shaking.”

Another neighbor then notified police about a man matching the description of the burglar around 6:40 p.m. behind a residence on Simpson Road and was then apprehended in the wooded area. Police then said he had burglarized a second home on Velman Circle.

Spencer, who allegedly broke the back door of the home on May Lane, appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

“Pelham, New Hampshire is really safe,” Ourofino said. “It’s really weird. It’s the first time that happened in the neighborhood.”

