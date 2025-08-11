BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man in connection to recent vandalism at the State House.

According to officials, Jeremaiah Yusuf Sawaqed was arrested.

Last month, white paint was found splattered on the front gates and the word “divest” was spray-painted on the stone columns.

Investigators say Sawaqed left behind a trail of white footprints that led into the Boston Common as he took off.

