Man arrested in connection to Worcester double shooting

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a Worcester double shooting that left one man dead and another injured on July 3.

Javier Moctezuma was taken into custody on Monday and is facing two counts of armed assault with intent to murder and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to police.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 5 Garland St. around 1:20 a.m. July 3 learned that two males had been shot in the area of the basketball courts near the rear of Lakeside Apartments, police said.

Both were taken to a local hospital, where one was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The other victim suffered serious injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)