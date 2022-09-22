BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials have arrested 26-year-old Diriye Bile of Ethiopia at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois following an eight-year-long investigation stemming from a 2014 shooting in Roxbury.

Members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, at the request of the Boston Police Fugitive unity, placed Bile under arrest after landing at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. Bile was wanted on a Suffolk Superior Court warrant for armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon with serious bodily injury, unlawful possession of a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm. The warrant stems from a 2014 shooting where the victim was shot in the area of Ruggles Street in Roxbury.

Bile was extradited from Illinois back to Massachusetts and was arraigned in Roxbury District Court Wednesday.

Bile had fled the country after the shooting and was tracked to Ethiopia until his recent flight back to the United States. This arrest was the culmination of an eight-year-long investigation and collaborative effort of federal and state agencies.

“The Boston Police Department hopes that this arrest brings some sense of closure to the victim, their family, and the community affected by this senseless violence,” the Boston Police wrote in a press release.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)