Man arrested in connection with alleged sexual assault at NH nursing home

MILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire arrested a man Monday on charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a nursing home in Milford last month, officials said.

Officers investigating a report of a sexual assault that reportedly took place at the Crestwood Nursing Home on June 14 arrested Robert Champigny after receiving an anonymous tip, according to the Milford Police Department.

Champigny is slated to be arraigned later this month in Milford District Court on charges including two counts of sexual assault.

He has since been released on personal recognizance.

No additional information was immediately available.

