Man arrested in connection with armed robbery at Boston restaurant

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Hyde Park man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a restaurant in Boston on Sunday.

Police say Leonard Payne, 54, entered Cask ‘n Flagon at 62 Brookline Ave. about 2:57 a.m. and threatened two employees with a firearm while demanding cash.

The suspect fired a single shot but no one was hit, according to police.

According to the employees, Payne fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

While in route to the incident, officers observed a man matching the suspect’s description walking in the area of 686 Newbury St., according to police.

Payne was arrested without incident and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm third offense, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm on a public way, armed and masked robbery, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, aggravated intimidation of a witness, unlawful possession of a firearm with three prior violent or drug crimes, possession of class B drugs, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and armed kidnapping.

Investigators are attempting to track down the stolen money.

Payne is expected to appear in Boston Municipal Court at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)