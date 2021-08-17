CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with an armed robbery at a nail salon followed by a carjacking in Cambridge.

Dennis Kelley, 43, of Cambridge, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Cambridge District Court following his arrest in Boston on warrants for armed robbery and armed carjacking, according to Cambridge police.

Kelley allegedly showed a gun and demanded money inside a nail salon on Cambridge Street last Thursday just before 12:30 p.m.

He then fled on foot with cash and a cellphone and went to a nearby McDonald’s on McGrath Highway in Somerville, police said.

A Medford woman reported that she was the victim of a carjacking in the parking lot after Kelley took off in her RAV4, police added.

The vehicle was reportedly found abandoned in Somerville near the railroad tracks off McGarth Highway.

Kelley allegedly fled on foot and was not initially located following an extensive search conducted by Cambridge, Somerville, and state police.

A follow-up investigation allowed Cambridge police to secure an arrest warrant for Kelley late last week.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)