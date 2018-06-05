Man arrested in connection with attempted downtown Boston bank robbery

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 30-year-old man is facing robbery charges in connection with an attempted bank robbery in downtown Boston Monday, police said.

Officers responding about 12:07 p.m. to a reported bank robbery in progress at the TD Bank on Winter Street spoke with the bank manager, who said a black man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue shorts had just entered the bank and passed the teller a note demanding money, according to police.

The man, who did not show a weapon, fled the bank after the teller alerted the bank’s in-house security guard.

After reviewing surveillance video, officers recognized the suspect as Edward Tarencz.

While searching an area he was known to frequent, officers located and arrested Tarencz, who was wearing the same clothes seen in the surveillance video, police said.

He was later identified in person by a bank employee.

Tarencz is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court.

