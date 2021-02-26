BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with a brazen daylight stabbing in Dorchester Thursday.

Emergency crews responding to a call for a person stabbed in the area of 21 Geneva Ave. around 4 p.m. transported an adult male victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

Marvin Perez-Galicia, 30, of Dorchester, was placed into custody at the scene after being positively identified.

He is slated to appear in Dorchester District Court to face a charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

