LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a Dorchester man on Saturday in connection with a brazen shooting that left a restaurant and a car damaged in Lynn.

Officers assigned to the Lynn Police Gang Unit stopped a vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting outside of Brother’s Deli on Market Street that happened last Wednesday afternoon.

Deonte Curry, 30, was taken into custody during the traffic stop, Lynn police said.

A search of the vehicle reportedly led to the seizure of 68 grams of heroin/fentanyl and 28 grams of crack cocaine.

Curry is facing charges of trafficking in Class A and B substances over 36 grams, assault with a dangerous weapon, illegal carrying of a firearm, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, police said.

He is slated to be arraigned Monday.

The shooting outside of the deli is believed to have been a part of a dispute between two people known to each other, police said.

Officers discovered a bullet hole in the front window of the business, several shell casings, and a damaged car that had been caught in the crossfire.

An investigation is ongoing to identify the other vehicle and person involved in the shooting.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)