NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges in connection with a break-in at a barbershop in Norwood, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported break-in at 1076 Washington St. around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday learned the front glass door had been shattered and the business had sustained extensive property damage, according to Norwood Police Chief Christopher Padden.

After an investigation, Allen Malloy, 64, was arrested on charges of breaking and entering a business during the nighttime for a felony and malicious destruction of property over $1,200.

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