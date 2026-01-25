CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges in connection with a shooting at a Carver social club on Saturday that left two people dead and two others injured, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of multiple people shot at the Saint John the Baptist Club on Silva Street around 7:20 p.m. found four victims. Benjamin Cowart, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene. Jalen Pina, 20, was pronounced dead at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital.

A third 28 year-old male victim, was transported to Tufts Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Another 32 year-old male victim was taken to South Shore Hospital for treatment.

While on scene, Carver Police located the suspected shooter, Nicholas Meuse, 23, down the street. Meuse was arrested on scene and transported to the Carver Police Department.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Wareham District Court on two counts each of murder and armed assault with intent to murder, and multiple gun charges.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

