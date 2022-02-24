CLARKSBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a 71-year-old man in Clarksburg, the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday.

William Gingerich, 36, of Clarksburg, was arrested by Lewiston, New York police on an arrest warrant secured by the state police detective unit assigned to the Berkshire DA’s office.

Gingerich has been charged with the murder of Dennis Bernardi, of Clarksburg, according to the DA’s office.

Clarksburg and North Adams police responded to a home on Middle Road on Wednesday morning for a wellbeing check. Bernardi was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary determination from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the manner of death was homicide, according to the DA’s office.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to the Bernardi family and wish them the best in this difficult time, and I thank State Police, Clarksburg Police, and North Adams Police for their investigation into this tragedy,” said Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington.

State Police and The Berkshire County District Attorney’ Office are seeking to transport Gingerich back to Massachusetts for an arraignment in Northern Berkshire District Court on single counts of murder and kidnapping, according to the DA’s office.

The incident remains under investigation.

