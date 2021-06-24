BOSTON (WHDH) - Police arrested a 19-year-old man Thursday morning in connection with a brazen daylight shooting in Downtown Crossing in Boston last month.

Carlos Eloy Thomas of Dorchester, is due to appear in Boston Municipal Court on preliminary charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon in connection with the nonfatal shooting, according to police.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 1 Franklin St. around 1:45 p.m. on May 21, found one victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

No further details were released.

