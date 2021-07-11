BOSTON (WHDH) - Police on Saturday arrested a man in connection with a daylight shooting in Dorchester, officials said.

Boma Howell, 42, of Roxbury, is facing charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Delano Street around 11:30 a.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

Police located and arrested Howell in the area of Downer Street around 4:40 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

