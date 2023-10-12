CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing another man in Chelsea Sunday night, officials announced.

The Massachusetts State Police in a statement said authorities arrested Edgar Nerys, 28, in South Boston on Wednesday after obtaining an arrest warrant charging Nerys with murder.

Nerys is now expected to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on Thursday on the murder charge and firearm charges, according to the state police.

Nerys’ arrest and expected court appearance come days after the killing of Santos David Canizales, 23.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office on Wednesday said Canizales was shot multiple times at the corner of Congress Avenue and Shurtleff Street and later pronounced dead at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Suffolk County DA Kevin Haden addressed the situation in a statement, saying “Careful, thorough work by each of the agencies involved has led to Mr. Canizales’s family beginning to get answers for his life ending far too early.”

“There’s no replacing a lost family member,” Hayden continued. “There’s only memories and grief and the process of bringing those responsible to justice.”

