WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside of a bar in Worcester last year that left two people dead.

Christopher Burns, 37, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday on charges including two counts of murder, unlawful carrying of a loaded firearm, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and armed career criminal level 2, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Officers responding to a reported shooting near the Diamond Inn on Grafton Street around 2 a.m. on Dec. 8, 2021, found two male victims on the sidewalk suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

The victims were taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Burns was nabbed Wednesday morning at his Vernon Street home after detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest.

An investigation remains ongoing.

