FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Jersey man is facing criminal charges in connection with a deadly shooting in Fitchburg early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of Mechanic Street around 12:15 a.m. found a 63-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound outside a vehicle, according to Fitchburg police and Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

After an investigation, Jonathan Reyes-Contreras, 42, was arrested on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Fitchburg District Court.

The initial investigation suggests that the two parties were known to each other. There is no danger to the public at this time.

